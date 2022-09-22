Shirley Purdy 88 of Midland MI died Monday September 19, 2022, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Bradley) Schneider. Shirley was born August 10th, 1934, in Toledo OH. She married Paul Purdy and worked at the Bee Gee Bookstore and Bowling Green State University’s payroll department. Shirley was an avid golfer and was a member of the Bowling Green Country Club and Burnt Store Marina Country Club. She lived her best life in Florida enjoying the sun and white sandy beaches where she went shelling daily.
She is survived by her children Stephanie Purdy and Cary (Debbie) Purdy; grandchild Daniel (Suzanne) Purdy; and great grandchildren Jennifer and David. No services are scheduled at this time, with burial in Ohio at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements for Shirley have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.