Shirley Oberhaus, 77, of Bowling Green, went to her heavenly home Friday, February 25, 2022.
She was born May 4, 1944, and lived her youth years in the Holgate, OH area on a dairy farm with parents, Calvin Eis Jr. and Betty (Megerink) Eis; the oldest of four children.
She graduated from Holgate High School in 1962 and from Bowling Green State University cum laude with a Bachelor’s in 1966 and later a Master’s degree in education, 1986.
In 1964, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold W. Oberhaus, at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Holgate. They lived near Grand Rapids, OH for 12 years and since 1978 lived in a country home, 4 miles east of Bowling Green, OH.
They were blessed with children: a daughter Joy Marie Oberhaus and a son Roy Harold Oberhaus and daughter-in-law Kathy. They have one grandchild.
Shirley loved the Lord and was blessed to teach math at Bowling Green Junior High for 35 years. After retirement in 2005, Shirley worked as “Lady Liberty,” at Behavioral Connections group homes, and as caregiver to her husband. Shirley was a people person who volunteered in numerous groups. Many church (St. Marks Lutheran Church, BG) activities were led or created by her: Sunday School, youth leader, Bible and prayer groups, Spiritual Walking, Dixieland Tent Weekend, Second Sunday Specials, and she was a Stephen Minister. She coordinated numerous church meals and successful fraternal fundraisers. Janet Holton was her longtime, faithful weekly prayer partner.
Outside of church, she was a 4-H Club advisor for the Zippy Dippers, Grand Rapids, hosted Brazilian and Swedish high school exchange students in the late 1960s, helped organize the annual Neighborhood Barn Party, and at family gatherings she was the ‘silly game’ leader.
Shirley also enjoyed family USA vacations, lawn work, being outside in the sunshine, sending emails and greeting cards, and listening to southern gospel music. She was active in Silver Sneakers and regularly visited with shut-ins.
Shirley is survived by children, grandchild, and siblings: Sue Walker of Napoleon OH, Terry Eis of Napoleon OH, and sister-in-law Eilene Eis of Holgate OH. Her extended family included the church family and in-laws: Sharon Oberhaus of North Ridgeville OH, Cindy Oberhaus of Louisville KY, Jim and Deb Oberhaus of Bluffton OH, and Jerry and Cindy Oberhaus of Holgate.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013, parents and brothers: Larry Eis and (infant) Roger Eis, and brother-in-law Luther in 2022.
Visitation will be at St Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive, Bowling Green OH, 43402 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service immediately following.
Burial will be at St John’s Lutheran Church cemetery, south of Holgate, Ohio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Ohio. www.hannemanfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, BG, or the donor’s choice.
TO GOD BE THE GLORY