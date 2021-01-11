Shirley M. Geuzendam, age 83, of Bowling Green, died at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. She was born in Bowling Green on October 8, 1937 to the late George and Welma (Henry) Weiker.
Shirley married Cleo Geuzendam on February 15, 1858. She is survived by her husband, a son, Johnny (Lynne) Geuzendam of IL, granddaughter, Kalynn Geuzendam of IL, and a sister, Betty Walton of Bowling Green.
She was a 1955 graduate of Bowling Green High School. Shirley loved crafts, especially building crafts. She also enjoyed gardening, animals and traveling the United States with her husband on their motorcycles.
A graveside service for Shirley will begin at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Shirley to Bridge Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting smithcrates.com.