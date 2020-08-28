Shirley L. Sidle Babcock, age 84, of Wayne, Ohio passed away on Thursday (August 27, 2020) at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born on January 12, 1936 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to the late Lawrent & Alice (DeSorci) Boyer. She married Wayne R. Sidle on February 2, 1957 in New Bedford, Massachusetts and he passed away on August 29, 1996. She married Harold E. Babcock on December 5, 1998 in Fostoria, Ohio and he passed away on May 2, 2008.
Surviving are her sons, Edward (Carole) Sidle of North Carolina, Mark (Cindy) Sidle of Wayne, Ohio, Stephen (Daun) Sidle of Bowling Green, Ohio, Bryan (Paula) Sidle of Wayne, Ohio; daughters, Lisa (Michael ) Harris of Bowling Green, Ohio, Virginia (Dan) Jones of Bowling Green, Ohio; step-sons, Roger (Chris) Babcock of Bradner, Ohio, Richard Babcock of Florida; step-daughters, Gail (Jim) Bender of Sturgis, Michigan, Julie (Michael) Lorenzen of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; brother, Camille Boyer of Connecticut; (15) grandchildren; (24) great-grandchildren, and (2) great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrent & Alice; loving husband Wayne R. Sidle; loving husband, Harold E. Babcock; sisters, Helen Dunn, Pearl Fernandes, Flora Duff; brothers, Paul Boyer, Edgar Boyer, Raymond Boyer; grandson, Derek Sidle.
Shirley graduated from New Bedford High School in 1954. She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and the Eagles both in Fostoria, Ohio. Among many hobbies Shirley enjoyed playing board games & card games with her friends and family, taking trips to the casino, socializing at the Wayne Senior Center, and completing puzzles. Shirley’s greatest love in life was spending time with her family and friends as they meant the world to her.
Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Tuesday (September 1, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, with a Rosary Service beginning at 7:30 PM Tuesday. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday (September 2, 2020) at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Fostoria, Ohio. Christian burial will be in St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery. In accordance with the local mandate, the use of facemasks/coverings will be required. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Wendelin Catholic Church in her memory. On-line condolences may be sent to Shirley’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.