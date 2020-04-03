Shirley J. Bateson, 89, of Findlay, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1930 in Cygnet, Ohio to the late James and Ruth (Urban) Eidson.
She married Louis Bateson on May 29, 1965 and he preceded her in death on July 12, 2018.
She is survived by a son, Kent (Karen) Bateson of Matthews, NC; daughter, Kimberly Bateson of Findlay; two grandchildren: Alex and Jonah Bateson.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings: sister, Ruth Harriet Carr, and a brother, William Eidson.
Shirley was a member of Findlay First Church of the Nazarene.
A memorial service will be held once all sanctions are lifted, with Pastor Mike McClurg officiating.
Memorials can be directed to Findlay First Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home