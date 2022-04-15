Shirley Ann Wilson Konrad Kelly passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
She was born to Robert and Arlene Wilson on October 16, 1939 in Jackson, Michigan.
She married the love of her life, (Joseph) Kevin Konrad on September 30, 1961, and they suffered two miscarriages and became foster parents. Shirley always wanted a family and they had three children: Ed (Waseca) Konrad; Joe (Jill) Konrad and Julie (Scott) Richardson, that they adored. Her heart was shattered when Kevin passed away in an accident on December 13, 1972, leaving her with three small children. She then married Charles Kelly, and they were divorced in 2007, but remained close friends. Her good friend, Charles Grey, passed away in 2015.
Shirley was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she served joyfully as a greeter for years. She was also a devoted volunteer at the St. Mary’s Food Pantry. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed many vacations with them. Shirley had a daycare in Bowling Green, Ohio and enjoyed caring for many children who lovingly called her “Nana”.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren who will dearly miss her: Michael Konrad, Joey, Sophia and Dominik Konrad, and Carter, Seth and Reed Richardson; her beloved sister, Sally (Tom) Reynolds; a brother, Gary (Sandy) Arnold and her “brother” late in life, David Shiple.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18 at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Custar, Ohio.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary’s Food Pantry, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Messages and memories can be left for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.