Shirley A. Feasel, age 83, of Bloomdale, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on March 4, 1937 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Paul L. & Mercedes (Hale) Young. Shirley married Eldon G. Feasel on March 18, 1956 at the First Church of Christ in Fostoria; he preceded her in passing on July 16, 2003.
Surviving Shirley are her sons, Matt (Terri) Feasel of Perrysburg, Jeff Feasel of Port Orange, Florida, Dane (Kimberly) Feasel of Findlay; grandchildren, Lindsay (Derek) Brown, Meredith (Andrew) Stout, Elizabeth (Tony) Engel, Lindsay Vetell, Mitchell Feasel, Connor Feasel, Dakota Feasel, Nash Feasel; great-grandchildren, Grayson & Paige Brown, Zoe Parsons, Madeline & Isabelle Stout, Nolan & Colin Engel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul & Mercedes; loving husband, Eldon; daughter-in-law, Lori Feasel; and brothers, Richard & James.
Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Fostoria High School, and then worked for Elmwood Local Schools as a Secretary at the former Bloomdale Elementary for 26 years. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bloomdale, a member of the Fostoria Eastern Star Chapter 94, and belonged to the former Quilting Club and Ladies of the Club in Bloomdale. Among many hobbies Shirley enjoyed sewing, quilting, planting flowers and working in the yard, and the annual family vacations in Michigan. Her greatest love of all was spending time with her family and attending all of her children and grandchildren’s academic and sporting events over the years.
Friends will be received from 4-8 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Grace Brooks officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Weaver Cemetery in Bloom Twp. Masks are required for all services and social distancing procedures will be followed. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the Elmwood Athletic Boosters, or to the Bloomdale Fire Department. On-line condolences may be sent to Shirley’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.