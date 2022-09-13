Shetzer, Jeffrey, J., Age 64, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hospice of NW Ohio in Toledo.
Jeff graduated from Bowling Green High School and attended Owens Community College. He retired from BGSU as the Senior Human Recourse Representative and from K 100 as a radio announcer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Shetzer and Emma (Clark) Thomas, brothers Robert and Michael, sister Susan, and nephew Michael Jr. Jeff is survived by a brother Brian Brewer, nephews Greg, Todd, Keith, and Tracy, as well as other family members.
A celebration of life visitation will be held on Thursday September 22, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Jeff donated his body to UTMC. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date. In memory of Jeff, contributions can be made to Pug Rescue of Ohio.