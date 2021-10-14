Sheryl “Cheese Burg” Katakis, 73, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.
Sheryl was born on August 11, 1948 in Toledo, OH to Marion “Poke” and Juanita “Squint” (Phillips) Dennis. While Sheryl worked in various capacities over the years, most recently she worked with her sons at their excavating company as their Administrative Assistant. She was a great lover of all animals, and had a special knack for nursing them back to health.
Sheryl is survived by her sons: Jeff (Barb) Katakis of Lemoyne and Keith (Amy) Katakis of Luckey. Grandchildren: Jeff (Katie) McCoy of Pemberville, Steven (Casey) Katakis of Lemoyne, Tiana Katakis of Toledo, Helena Katakis of Luckey and numerous great-grandchildren. Brother: Gary Dennis of Lemoyne, sister: Lori (Tim) Hepler of Elmore and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant grandson: Vincent Katakis.
The family will host a memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Pemberville American Legion Hall, 406 E. Front Street, Pemberville, OH. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, or photo, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
