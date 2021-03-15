On Friday, March 12, 2021, Shelley Ann Asmus, loving wife, mother, and grammy, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 68.
Shelley was born on August 24, 1952 at Chanute USAF Base in Rantoul, Illinois to Airman Frederick Williams and Bette (Druyor) Atwater. She was also the proud daughter of Donald Atwater.
Shelley was a 1970 graduate of Oak Harbor High School and briefly attended The Ohio State University. Shelley had several meaningful careers. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, (Shuster) Graves & Kohli Law Office, Director for Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County, and Walker Funeral Home in Oak Harbor. She served on various committees, boards, organizations, and several charity events throughout the community. Each career brought her great joy, memories, and happiness, especially the special friendships, she made along the way.
She was the life of every function she attended and cherished making memories with her family and numerous friends. It was common for Shelley to see a friend anywhere she vacationed. She enjoyed traveling, camping, kayaking, the Red Hot Tomatoes Cooking Club, Buckeye games, and hosting over 25 years of Asmus Acres camping events.
Shelley is survived by her husband of 30 years, Richard Asmus; daughter Melissa (Noah) Neiderhouse of Oak Harbor, Ohio; stepdaughters Jennifer (Bill) Ginn of Evansville, Indiana, and Kelly (Luis) Bonilla of Hudson, Ohio; granddaughters Karmela and Gabriela Neiderhouse; stepgrandchildren Alexis and Kylie Ginn, Madyson and Bryce Bonilla; Aunt, Connie Tibbs, and cousins Dr. Jeff Tibbs and Dr. Todd Tibbs of North Carolina.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Visitation for Shelley will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 2-8 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Becky Bolander Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor. Facial coverings are required for all services and social distancing should be observed.
Memorial contributions for Shelley may be given to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, or The Ahava Spa & Wellness Center, Toledo.
A special thank you to Oncologist Dr. Garth Phibbs and staff for the last 7 years of quality care and compassion of Shelley’s life.