Shelia (Mitchem) Genet, age 59, of Forest, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday (November 25, 2020) at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio. She was born on August 7, 1961 in Fremont, Ohio to Harold & Lois (Moon) Mitchem, Sr.
She married Rodman Genet on August 29, 1998 in Bradner, Ohio.
Surviving is her loving husband of 22 years, Rodman; father, Harold
Mitchem, Sr.of Helena, Ohio; children, Cyrstal (Billy) Ray of Fostoria, Ohio, Gary (Haley) Holland, Jr. of Bloomdale, Ohio, Jonni Palmer of Fostoria, Ohio; siblings, Harold (Connie) Mitchem, Jr. of Risingsun, Ohio, Cindy (David) McFann of Wayne, Ohio, Gene (Sherri) Abel of Stockbridge, Georgia, Casey (Chris) Kloeppel of Alvada, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Mitchem.
Shelia enjoyed doing puzzles, watching European soccer and especially spending time with family & friends.
A Memorial Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Monday (November 30, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio from 11:00 -1:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Bridge Home Health & Hospice in Findlay, Ohio. On-line condolences may be made to Shelia’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.