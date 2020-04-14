Shelia Janice Myers, age 88, of West Millgrove, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 20, 1931 in Willshire, Ohio to the late Roy & Jesse (Irelan) Frank. She married Roux Myers on May 31, 1958 and he passed away on February 19, 2007.
Surviving are her sons, Neil Myers of West Millgrove, Ohio, Randy (Judy) Myers of St. Mary’s, Ohio; daughter, Carol (Darrell) Kidd of Westville, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roux; sons, Rick Myers, Larry Myers; sisters, Trolus Kahn, Vernie Osborn; brothers, Buddy Frank, Bobby Frank.
Janice retired from the RCA/Harris Corporation in Findlay, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time at her cottage on Lake Loramie.
Services for Janice will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the West Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department or Heartland Hospice.
Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio will be handling her arrangements.
