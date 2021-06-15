Shelby J. Hardesty, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, after a courageous 20 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was born March 16, 1945 in Kenton, Ohio to the late William and Ersel (Hammitt) Drews. She married Harry Hardesty Jr. in 1970 and he preceded her in death in 1984.
Shelby was a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She was a well-respected and beloved educator who was a 4th grade teacher for Anthony Wayne Schools for 35 years, retiring in 2002. She was honored as a Jennings Scholar for her teaching excellence. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green and the Waterville Retired Teachers. She loved spending time at her cottage on Indian Lake. She enjoyed playing games, reading, writing poems, and traveling. She was a foster parent and caregiver for her parents in their later years. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her grandchildren, family, and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Heather (Rik) Erekson of Bowling Green and grandchildren Marah, Drew, and Juliet.
Services will be private for the family with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. A public celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Anthony Wayne Education Foundation or Children’s Resource Center.
Special thanks to the compassionate people who helped care for her in her final years, Anne Kranz, Cathy and Jerry Meyer, and Dr. Kumaran and staff.