Sheila Mary (Hogan) Brennan, 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born May 1, 1937 in Paris, Ontario Canada to the late Martin and Margaret (Barlow) Hogan. She was a graduate of St Michael’s School of nursing (RN) in Toronto, Ontario Canada. After graduation, she moved to Honolulu, Hawaii. She married James Brennan on July 16, 1960 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Kalaupapa, Molokai, Hawaii and he preceded her in death August 26, 2008.
Sheila was a RN, CORN at Wood County Hospital where she served as the operating room supervisor for many years. She retired from Wood County Hospital in 1998. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green and a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses “AORN”. Sheila valued the opportunities and responsibilities that she, and other women of her generation had, to help pave the wave for greater opportunities for the next generation of women She enjoyed being a mentor and inspired many. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her children Martin Brennan of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Angela (Duane) Raid of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Margaret “Margy” Brennan (Phil) Krueger of Liberty Center, Ohio and Sean Brennan of Bowling Green, Ohio, grandchildren Jennifer Marek, Nicholas Brennan, Nolan Brennan, Matthew Krueger, Caitlin Raid and Rachel Raid and great-grandchildren Bailey Carter and Lane Labauve. Sheila is also survived by her brothers Kevin Hogan of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Michael Hogan of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and sisters-in-law Fern Hogan of Simcoe, Ontario, Canada and Mary Hogan of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
She was preceded in death by her brother Brian Hogan, sister Maureen Hogan and sister-in-laws Arlene Hogan and Dorothy Brennan.
Sheila’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brookdale in Bowling Green for the excellent care they provided over the last several years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday September 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 8, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. A scripture service will be held Wednesday evening at 6:45 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio Living Hospice.
