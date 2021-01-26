Shawn Denise (Allen) Zieroff, 61, of Bowling Green Ohio has been taken home to join her loving husband, Peter Zieroff and her precious Baby Dove Nichole Danielle Ball.
Shawn was born on March 17, 1959 to William Allen and Rose Lynn (Adair) Clemons. Shawn was a 1977 graduate of Libbey High School. She never lost her hunger to learn, as she took many college courses over time and was an avid reader and published author. From den mother to health care worker to volunteering at the public library and reading to children at the area elementary school, Shawn spent her life taking care of others. She would often say she was happiest with a baby in her arms. Always to the point and a sassy sense of humor. Shawn loved doing puzzles, playing bingo and board games (she always won). If you need a ghost - hunter, call Shawn! She collected bears and was always ready for an adventure. More than anything she loved her family and friends.
Shawn will be missed by many. Her faithful companion Callie, sons Random (Corey) and Jason (Courtney) Ball. Loving parents Bill and Ginny Allen, sister Aimee (Rick) Shultz, brothers Steven and Billy (Roxanne) Allen, Scott (Paula), Gary (Geri) and Mark Behrendt. Lifelong friend Donna (Rocky) Newsome and best friends Randy and Jody Ball. Shawn was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that would call her favorite.
A quote of one of Shawn’s favorite bears, “if there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, please keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever” (Winnie the Pooh).
A celebration of life to be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Shawn’s honor, please donate to the Diabetes Association.
