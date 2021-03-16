Shaw Tyler-Neil Wright, 25, of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Fostoria.
He was born September 26, 1995 to Rex & Becky (Copsey) Wright.
He is survived by his parents Rex & Becky Wright of Fostoria, sister Andrea (Chris) Payne & brother Jesse Wright, both of Fostoria, grandparents Richard & Nanette Wright of Bloomdale, Sandra and the late Haldon Copsey of Kansas, great-grandmother Madelyn McGee of Fostoria, nieces Brinley & Masyn, nephew Tayte.
Shaw was a 2014 graduate of Lakota High School and a member of the Kansas United Methodist Church. He loved music and was a avid sports & Steelers fan. He also loved hanging out with his friends and family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Abe Cramer officiating. Memorial visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Shaw’s family would like those attending to wear casual attire.
Memorials can be made to the Wood County Board of Commissioners, ATT: Addiction Response Collaborative.
