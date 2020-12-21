Shauvin A.N. Cordy, 25, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away December 20, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 10, 1995.
Shauvin worked in food service at BGSU. She enjoyed listening to music, watching movies and cooking. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family and friends.
She is survived by her parents Benjamin (Mindy) Cordy of Maumee, Ohio and Amelia Flores of Haskins, Ohio, brothers Christopher (Aimee) Cordy of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jeremy Cordy of Glendale, California and Matthew (Nikki) Cordy of Bowling Green, Ohio and several nieces and 1 nephew.
A Celebration of Shauvin’s life will be held when it is safe to gather with friends and family. Funeral arrangements have been entrust to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Wood Lane, 1921 E. Gypsy Ln. Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402
