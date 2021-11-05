Shaun Philip Brewer, 44, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his home. Shaun was born April 9, 1977, in Knox, Indiana to Lloyd E. and Kathleen R. (Malecki) Brewer. He graduated from Bowling Green High School and was currently working at Home Office Connections.
Shaun was an avid and incredible disc golf player. He was known for his kind heart and humorous personality. He enjoyed listening to all types of music, especially Metallica, Pantera, and The Stones. He was a great father who loved his children.
He is survived by his children; Jasmyne (Matthew) McIntire; Embree Brewer and Brayden Brewer; sister, Alysia Brewer, his parents and his maternal grandmother, Nancy Malecki. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Elma Brewer, Jr. and his maternal grandfather, Alfred S. Malecki.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 12pm-3pm at Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.