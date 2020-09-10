Sharon “Sue” (McMaster) Smith, 77 of Deshler, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, Ohio.
