Heaven gained an angel on Friday May 22nd, 2020.
Sharon Rose Heckerman (Easterwood) went to rest after a lengthy illness.
Rosie, as she was known to everyone, was born on April 2nd, 1941 to Robert and Donna Easterwood. Rosie was always a caregiver. She raised her four children on a farm she shared with her 1st husband, Orville Carpenter. She was a hard worker and a wonderful cook, baker, seamstress and gardener.
Several years later she would meet and marry Cloyne “Dutch” Heckerman and gained several stepchildren and grandchildren. Her life was again full, and she cared for Dutch until his passing.
As her mother aged, she would live with her, caring for her until her passing. Rosie was always the strong one. Caring for everyone but never wanting anyone to take care of her.
After the loss of her son Tim, she moved to Arizona with her daughter Ivy and her family. She loved the weather and caring for the flowers, birds and the family pets. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Sue Schnitkey, Ivy Smith, Sarah Keller and many stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Debra Tanner, Linda Lance, and Larry Easterwood.
Services will be private. For those who knew and loved her, you will understand