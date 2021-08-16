Sharon Rae McMann, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday night, August 12, 2021 with her family by her side at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green, Ohio.
She was born August 29, 1947 in Bowling Green to the late Clifford and Norma (Davis) Perkins. On February 19, 1982 she married Michael McMann and together they shared over 39 years together.
Sharon was a Bowling Green High School graduate and worked for the late Doug Valentine at D-K Enterprises in Bowling Green. She was a trusted and faithful employee who helped manage many of the day to day operations for over 30 years.
Her family will remember her for her easy-going and quiet nature. She was always there for her family and her greatest joy was her role as a grandmother and any opportunity to fuss over her legacy of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also always found time to rescue and love a pet cat in her home. She will be loved and missed by all of her family and her dear friends, who she held close.
Together with Mike they raised three children, Kelly King (Justin Gonzalez), Mt. Blanchard, Ohio; Shad (Brittney) King, Gibsonburg, Ohio and Shane King, Findlay, Ohio. She is also survived by 8 cherished grandchildren, Chase (Ellen) King-Betts; Hailey (Brandon) Wolverton; Allison Vargo; Azia King; Noah King; Khloe King; Andon King and Ashton King; 4 adored great grandchildren, Annabelle; Adalyn; Charlotte and Braelyn; brother, Tom (Ann) Perkins, Bowling Green and sister, Kari (Mark Watchowski) Perkins, Liberty Center, Ohio.
Per Sharon’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time, but the family will be planning a private celebration of her life at a later date. They suggest a memorial in her memory to the Wood County Humane Society. If you wish to leave a message or memory for the family, you may do so at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.