Sharon M. Kerr, 79, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday March 12, 2022.
She was born July 4, 1942 in Gibsonburg, Ohio to the late Virgil and Beulah (Eckel) Jones. She married Marion Kerr on October 26, 1963 and he survives in Perrysburg.
Sharon worked for Delta Airlines, Ortronics and as a clerk for Perrysburg Township before retiring. For over 30 years she enjoyed traveling with her husband Marion and his country band to all of their gigs. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading romance novels. She was a Red Hat Lady, loved bowling, playing Bunco and she adored her cats.
Along with her husband of 58 years, Marion, Sharon is survived by her daughter Tammie Waynick of Dunbridge, Ohio, grandchildren Kelsey (Juan) Ybanes of Perrysburg, Ohio and Kyle Waynick of Dunbridge, Ohio and brothers James (Rose) Jones of Bowling Green, Ohio, Wilbert (Christine) Jones of Houston, Texas and Richard (Loretta) Jones of Perrysburg, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Craig Allen Kerr, brother Robert Jones, sister Connie Bradley, brother-in-law Kurt Bradley and son-in-law Robb Waynick.
Public visitation will be held on Wednesday March 16, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A graveside service will immediately follow at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery in Dowling, Ohio. Pastor Kathy Archer will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with Sharon’s family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.