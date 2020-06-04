Sharon M. Colaner, 59, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday June 1, 2020. She was born August 31, 1960 to Thomas and Shirley (Hoagland) Colaner.
Sharon was a graduate of the Bowling Green High School. Class of 1978, where she made many lifelong friends. She proudly served as secretary for the Class of ‘78 Foundation, a charitable foundation for scholarships of graduating classes.
She loved animals, especially dogs, and had a house full of them over the years. She volunteered at the Wood County Humane Society and fostered some of the dogs. Sharon enjoyed going on camping trips to Hocking Hills. She recently discovered and found solace in the support services and camaraderie of friends at NAMI. She would attend services at St. Aloysius Catholic Church as well as St. Thomas Moore. She was very passionate about any cause she believed in. Above all, Sharon’s greatest joys came from raising her daughter Jamie, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her parents, Thomas and Shirley Colaner, as well as her daughter Jamie (Brad) Cramer of New Albany, Ohio. She is also survived by her brother Tom (Martha) Colaner of Cincinnati, Ohio, and her sisters Karen Smith of Greenville, South Carolina, Susan (Dave) Hendrix of Sylvania, Ohio, Katie (Dave) Schafer of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Ann (Terry) Malone of Bowling Green, Ohio. Her grandchildren Kaiden, Landon, and Maddox also survive as well as her beloved dog Deegan, aka “Buddy”.
A Celebration of Sharon’s life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Wood County Humane Society or Bowling Green High School Class of ‘78 Foundation, c/o Robin Crusa-Spoores 737 S. Wintergarden Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, to honor Sharon’s memory.
