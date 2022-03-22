Sharon Lee Garno, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away March 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 13, 1939 in Bowling Green to the late Arthur and Maryjane (Robinson) DeSmith. She married James D. Garno on January 5, 1957 and he preceded her in death August 23, 2000.
Sharon was a member of Cloverdale United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride of her life.
She is survived by her children James (Sharlynn) Garno of Bowling Green, Ohio, Michael Garno (Diana Betz) of Treasure Island, Florida, Tamara Roberts (Bill Wooley) of Fort Myers, Florida, Teresa (Robert) Sarver of Cygnet, Ohio and Laurie (Todd) Ward of Greenwich, Ohio, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Benji.
Along with her husband James, Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Maryjane DeSmith, son Kenneth Garno, sister Nancy Lein and numerous other family members.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday March 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Rosanne Kalinowski will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a Shriners Hospital for Children.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.