Sharon Lee Bechstein, 62, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 16, 2022. She was born April 27, 1960 in Bowling Green to Calvin and Letta (Hanthorn) Anderson. She married Jeffery Lee Bechstein on June 17, 1978 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Sharon was a 1979 graduate of Bowling Green High School. She was a member of Christ’s Church in Bowling Green. Sharon worked in food service for many years and was known as “Cookie” by many at L & K Restaurant in Bowling Green. She enjoyed camping, paint by numbers and attending the Wood County Fair with her husband Jeff. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Along with her husband of 44 years, Jeff, Sharon is survived by her children John (Ashley) Bechstein of Antwerp, Ohio and Christina (Dustin) Duncan of Findlay, Ohio, mother Letta Anderson, grandchildren Brayden, Joshua, Wyatt, Ethan, Kaylena, Eli, Claire, Eva and Casper, brother Don Anderson and sister Connie Courtney.
She was preceded in death by her father Calvin, brother Calvin Anderson and sister Shirley Greeno.
A Celebration of Sharon’s Life will be held Monday July 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ’s Church, 14455 Campbell Hill Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Pastor Doug McKinney will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the family to assist with expenses.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Bechstein family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.