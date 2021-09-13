Sharon L. Trumbull, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday September 13, 2021. She was born August 16, 1938 in Bowling Green to the late John and Nedra (Shroyer) Long. She married Howard Trumbull on December 14, 1954 and he preceded her in death May 6, 1979.
Sharon worked for Wood County Job & Family Services for over 20 years. She enjoyed going to the Wood County Senior Center where she would play Euchre and Bingo and she liked going out to eat with her family and friends. Sharon was quick to make friends and cherished all of her friendships. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family. She was dearly loved and will be missed.
Sharon and Howard were blessed with 6 children who survive Michael (Deb) Trumbull of Bowling Green, John (Kathy) Trumbull of Weston, Ohio, Debbra (Paul) Perry of Bowling Green, Susan Short of Bowling Green, Loriann (Ralph) West of Bowling Green and Tracy (Clifton) Baxter of Bowling Green. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, one special niece, Kim, her loyal companions Teddy and CeCe and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband Howard, Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Karen Evans, Barbara Borders, David Long and Larry Dean Long and granddaughter Brianna Baxter
Sharon’s funeral service will be held on Thursday September 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Gary Bair will officiate. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or +the Wood County Humane Society.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Trumbull family please visit ww.dunnfuneralhome.com