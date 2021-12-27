On December 23, 2021, Sharon Kay (Spaeth) Falk, 76, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Sherrie was born on February 13, 1945, in Bluffton Ohio, to the late Waldemar “Timer” and Miriam (Thomas) Spaeth. She graduated from Cory Rawson High School in 1963 and married her high school sweetheart, Lynn D. Falk, now deceased. They had two children together.
In 1978, Sherrie relocated to Glendale, Arizona, and began a new life with her children. She was employed at Pioneer Elementary School and worked her way up to School Secretary, always ready to greet students, faculty, and families with a smile. Ultimately, Sherrie retired from American Express after many years of making a daily difference in the lives of coworkers and clients.
Sherrie’s love of family was second only to her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior. She was actively involved in her local church and used her musical talents to serve as piano/organ player, member of the choir, solo singer, and even interim choir director. She spread God’s light to everyone she encountered. Sherrie’s “greatest role”, however, was being a devoted grandmother to two adoring redheads. Among all they learned from “Nana”, they’re most grateful for her enduring faith, musical inspiration, and infectious positivity. She had a wonderful sense of humor that resonated with every age, and she always had a way of seeing the sunny side of life.
While living in Arizona, Sherrie began watching televised sports as a way to spend time with her son, Heath. It didn’t take long for her to evolve into a diehard sports fan, namely to The Ohio State Buckeyes, Phoenix Suns, and Arizona Diamondbacks. On weekends, she could be found in her living room “passionately conversing with” players and coaches while donning her favorite team sweatshirt.
Briefly stepping away from Arizona’s gorgeous sunsets, Sherrie capitalized on several opportunities to see the world. Visiting her daughter Heather, who lived abroad with her military husband, she traveled by train all over Italy and later explored much of Germany and France. Although she genuinely enjoyed her European experiences, she always loved coming back to the US. Sherrie’s last big travel adventure was driving with friends across the southern states distributing handmade messages of hope they called “Jesus Tags”.
After 43 years in Arizona, Sherrie decided it was time to move back “home” to Findlay in the summer of 2021. She spent six wonderful months in the company of family - especially her sister, nieces, nephews, and their families - and many friends before she passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospital.
She is survived by: her daughter, Heather (Tim) Stretch of San Mateo, CA, and son, Heath Falk of Phoenix, AZ; her grandchildren, Megan and Ian Stretch; and her sister, Connie Willis of Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Spaeth.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral home. A Celebration of Sherrie’s Life will be held in the spring of 2022.