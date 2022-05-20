Sharon D. (Henry) Smith, 70, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Bridge Hospice at Wood County Hospital. She was born in Toledo on December 28, 1951 to Gerald “Jerry” and Betty (Artz) Henry and was a 1969 graduate of Rossford High School. She attended Bowling Green State University where she studied Home Economics.
Sharon married Nicholaus “Nick” Smith on November 6, 1970. After being able to stay at home to raise her daughters, Sharon began working at The Lion Store in 1988. She worked for 15 years as a sales associate and an inventory specialist. She enjoyed her special four-legged furry friends, playing tennis, working outside in her yard, playing cards and meeting with her friends. What she appreciated most was spending quality time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Heather (Mark) Nissen and Holly Kiefer, both of Perrysburg Township; grandchildren, Lauren (James Gentry) Nissen, Austen Nissen, Claire Kiefer and Cole Kiefer; mother, Betty Henry; sisters, Cindy (Dave) Kistner and Lisa (John) Evans; several nephews and a niece. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Nick Smith, and her father, Jerry Henry.
Family and friends will be received from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Witzler- Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Visitation will continue at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials take the form of contributions to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute in support of the Multiple Myeloma Research Fund – 306144 – in honor of Sharon D. Smith. Checks may be made payable to OSU Foundation and mailed to the James Development C/O Multiple Myeloma Research Fund – 306144, 660 Ackerman Road, PO Box 183122, Columbus, Ohio 43218.