Sharon A. Shetzer, 78, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away June 27, 2021. She was born December 10, 1942 in Bowling Green to the late Harold A. and Florence M. (Bowles) Rood. She married Robert L. Shetzer on January 27, 1962 and he preceded her in death May 26, 2005.
Sharon enjoyed spending time crocheting, gardening and going to the Senior Center. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her sons Gregory Shetzer of Shakopee, MN, Todd Shetzer of Grand Tetons, WY and Keith (Linda) Shetzer and grandchildren Kimberly Shetzer, Nicholas Shetzer and Luke Shetzer.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Florence, Husband Robert and brothers Richard Dean Rood, Larry James Rood and Gene Harold Rood.
A private graveside service will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. Pastor Scott Estep will officiate. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Shetzer family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com