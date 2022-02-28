Seth Jon Nonnemaker, age 28, of Bradner, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born on July 23, 1993, in Bowling Green, Ohio to Bryon Nonnemaker & Annette (Lahman) Lentz.
Surviving Seth is his father, Bryon (Jane) Nonnemaker of Fostoria; mother, Annette Lentz of Raeford, North Carolina; sisters, Megan (Jeremy) Shoff of Raeford, North Carolina, Breanne Nonnemaker of Cincinnati; stepbrothers, Kyle (Amber) Cessna, Kasey (Joann) Cessna both of Fostoria; paternal grandparents, Jon & Carolyn Nonnemaker of Bradner; stepgrandmother, Doris Lahman of Fostoria; nieces & nephews, Alexandria & Ava Shoff, Nathanael, Xander, Aurora, and Oliver Cessna; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry & Lena L. Lahman.
Seth was a 2011 graduate of Lakota High School, and will always be remembered for his love of music, playing the guitar, his interest in Art, and being self-taught on how to speak German. Among many other hobbies, he always enjoyed Star Wars Cos Play, gaming, cooking, collecting Hot Wheels, watching Seinfeld, golfing, fishing, hanging out with his friends, and watching football; always rooting for the Pittsburg Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Services for Seth will be private.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made in Seth’s honor to the Wood County Humane Society.
Online condolences can be sent to Seth’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.