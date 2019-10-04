Scott Wagemaker - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Scott Wagemaker

Scott Wagemaker

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 9:10 am

Scott Wagemaker Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Scott Wagemaker of Liberty Center, OH, passed at 57 years on Sept. 4.

“I never met anyone that didn’t love Scott.” A loyal family man married 35 years, fisherman, sports fan, animal lover, and long time employee at Lubrizol in BG (Chemron/Lonza). His wife and best friend Letty Lee (Denton) Wagemaker, OH, Catherine (Clingerman) Wynkoop, SC, Chris Clingerman Jr., OH, Chris Owens, NV, Brandon Clingerman, OH, Kelsy Owens, Parents Gerald F. and Sonja (Rowell) Wagemaker, MI, brother Dana Wagemaker, MI, Heather Wagemaker and Jacob Wagemaker. He was preceded by beloved grandparents Harold F. and June A. (Cornelius) Wagemaker.

