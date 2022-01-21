Scott Crawford, 69, Of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed through the veil Thursday, January 13,2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 15, 1952 to Helen and Harry Crawford. He grew up in Bowling Green and was a member of the 1970 graduating class. Scott married Carol Wensink (of Custar) on September 3, 1971 and were happily married for 50 years.
He loved cruising, especially on Royal Caribbean where he was Diamond Plus status.
He and his wife owned/managed The Ole Smokey General Store in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
He was a Paramedic/Firefighter in Arcadia, Florida for over 10 years. He was a born salesman selling used cars, mobile homes, furniture, appliances, fencing, pest control, business machines.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints in Loudon, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Carol (Wensink) Crawford, daughters, Debora Crawford (Knoxville, Tenn), Denise Payne (Lenoir City, Tenn.) and Rebecca Jeffrey (Bradenton, Florida. and son Brian Crawford (Greenback, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Welsh Crawford, father, Harry Crawford and sister, Marvene Anstead and granddaughter, Janel Payne.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
There will be no funeral as a celebration of life will be at a later date.