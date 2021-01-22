Scott Alan Romaker, age 59, of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home in Fostoria. He was born on June 29, 1961 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Donald J. & Judith L. (Smith) Romaker. Scott married Ariane S. Maier in Toledo on December 23, 2008.
Surviving Scott is his wife, Ariane; father, Donald (Jackie) Romaker of Wayne; mother, Judith Barnes of Bowling Green; step-sons, Myles Graber of Bowling Green, Michael Graber of Milan, MI; sisters, Robin (Michael) Bruning of Gibsonburg, Jennifer Romaker of Bowling Green; step sister, Trina (Rudy) Rosales of Bowling Green; granddaughter, Sophia; nieces & nephews, Matthew (Emily) Bruning, Kate Bruning, Mitchell Bruning, Andrew Rosales, Torie Rosales. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Charles M. Barnes.
Scott was a 1979 graduate of Elmwood High School, and then went on to earn an Associate’s Degree in Business from Owens Community College. He was currently working at the Bowling Green Post Office as a Postmaster, where he has worked for many years. Scott was a member of the BGSU Falcon Club, and always enjoyed having season tickets every year to watch the BGSU Falcon Football and Basketball games. He was an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cleveland Browns football fan, and among many hobbies he enjoyed collecting coins & antiques, and traveling to Shipshewana, Amish Country, and Dollywood with his wife, Ariane.
Services for Scott will be held at a later date. All arrangements have been handled by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to St. Wendelin Catholic Church On-line condolences may be sent to Scott’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org