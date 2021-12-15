Scott Alan Barton, 55, passed away unexpectedly due to complications of Covid-19.
He is survived by his son, Richard, his parents Richard and Lucille Barton, his brothers Steve (Rose) Barton, Terry (Sharon) Barton, Joe Barton, and sister Kimberly (Karl) Ritchey, Uncle Richard (Dick) and Aunt Janice Tolles, Uncle Lee and Aunt Rosa Tolles, Uncle Norman (Dutch) and Kay Tolles and Aunt Marilyn Barton-Murray. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews: Rebecca Springstead, Rachel Barton, Melinda (Brad) Grimes, Christina Barton, Matthew (Mary) Barton, Andrew Barton, Elizabeth (Jenna) Barton, Victoria (Vincente) Laredo, Cora Barton, Jacob (Sarah) Barton, Ben (Kelsey) Barton and Sarah (Bryan) Smith. Also surviving are numerous great and great-great nephews, nieces, many loving cousins, friends, and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his niece, Stephenie Barton, Grandparents, and several Uncles, Aunts and Cousins.
Scott was born February 15, 1966, at Parkview Hospital in Toledo. He is a 1984 graduate of Otsego High School and Penta County Joint Vocational High School where he earned his diploma and a certificate in electronics. He played football for the Knights and enjoyed working for local farmers in the summer and fall. He worked many years for Sauder Woodworking Company, IAC and most recently for Green Bay Packaging. Scott was also a licensed EMT and a former volunteer for the Stryker Volunteer Firefighters and EMT. An avid football fan, Scott was a Referee for many years in Northwest Ohio and SoutheastMichigan.
Scott enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his son Richard and his parents, and enjoyedbeing outdoors in any capacity whether he was farming or just mowing the lawn. He also enjoyed collecting toy farm replicas, cheering on the BGSU Falcons as a season ticket holder and watching his favorite teams-The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Seattle Seahawks. One of his greatest enjoyments wasplaying Santa Claus for many Barton and Tolles Family Christmas parties. Scott was the life of the party and enjoyed making people laugh. A hard worker, he was the first one to help a family member or a friend with any task. He was a devoted Dad to Richard, an exemplary son and a beloved Brother, Uncle and Cousin. He will be missed by so many.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 10AM-Noon at Bethany Baptist Church, 14070 Bailey Road, Grand Rapids, OH, with a Funeral Service at Noon. There will be a short grave side servicefollowing the funeral at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery (next to Bethany Baptist Church) where Scott will be laid to rest. A luncheon will be served. Hanneman Family Funeral Home is coordinating the arrangements.
Those wishing to donate on Scott’s behalf should donate to the American Diabetes Association or to thefamily to help defray funeral expenses.
Hanneman Funeral Home – Grand Rapids is honored to serve Scott’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.