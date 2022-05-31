Scot R. Mazur, 12-28-1959 / 5-27-2022
Scot Mazur, son of Lynne W. and the late Robert D. Mazur, passed away at his home in Bowling Green on May 27 following several years of fighting an assortment of health issues.
He had recently returned to BG following a prolific professional life that took him around the globe, having placed himself center stage on an incredible set of personal adventures, in dozens of Gump-like experiences. As the Johnny Cash standard implies, “Scot lived everywhere”: from Bowling Green, Mayfield, East Lansing. Long Beach, Tempe, Put in Bay, Angola, Bloomington/Normal, Virginia Beach, Rock Hill, Traverse City, Cairns, Shanghai, Dalian, Shenzhen… and those are only the ones we know about!
Scot most recently worked in the automotive parts industry, running production plants in China, and prior to that worked for many years selling in the global stamping press market. Although not trained as an Engineer (to the delight of accredited faculty across the country) he had an exceptional eye for creative problem solving and a temperament best suited for limited negotiation. He traveled the world (a well-worn passport is stamped in six continents) in search of problems to solve and kindred spirits with whom to interact. No local delicacy was too exotic to sample, frequently to some degree of excess.
Earlier in his career, Scot did a stint in event security, heading up the onsite teams at Super Bowls, several Rose Parades, and the Oscars. He also toured with the Jacksons Victory Tour and Van Halen, an odd-couple pairing that Eddie purportedly came to cherish
An exceptional all-around athlete, Scot was at the top of his game in both hockey and football at BGHS (with a grateful nod to Coach Reed and Coach Badone), followed by a career in major-college football at Michigan State (Big 10 champion) and Arizona State (Fiesta Bowl winner). He was also a Junior College All-American during a mid-career “hiatus” on his way West (this was not an academic honor as he may have told Mom).
Scot graduated from BGHS in 1978 and from University of New York / Albany in 1993, allegedly having “attended many other of the finest institutions of higher learning in the US” prior to that date.
He took great pleasure in pursuing life’s blessings with his many many friends and mostly, his Family, and as such, his life well lived was shared with hundreds who truly loved him and who will surely miss a great story, a fine (yet oft smelly) cigar, a fish on the line and a true friend they could count on. He is survived by his children, Andrew (Holly), Kyler (Joe), his fiancée Cindy (Hu Qing Xin) and step daughter Becca, along with his Mother and Doug Doherty, siblings Michelle (Stuart) and Mark (Lynn Jr.) and nine nieces and nephews who cherished their time spent with crazy Uncle Scot, often toiling on the holiday pierogi assembly line under his mentorship. His father preceded him in death.
A private service for the family will be held June 11. Most appropriately, that will be followed by a considerably expanded Celebration of Life, to be scheduled as soon as family logistics permit. The Mazur Family is blessed and thankful to have the Dunn Family in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Robert Mazur Memorial Scholarship Fund, BGSU Foundation Office, 1851 N. Research Dr., Bowling Green, OH 43403-4401.