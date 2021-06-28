Sarah Virginia Harrington, 32, passed away in North Royalton, OH on June 17, 2021. Sarah was born in Medina, Oh June 21,1988, to John Harrington of Bowling Green, OH and Carol (Lehman) Harrington of Medina, OH. Sarah’s middle name, Virginia, was lovingly chosen in honor of her grandmothers.
Sarah was an absolutely wonderful young woman struck down far too early in her life by her long struggle with mental illness and its consequences. She was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunt, cousin and friend. She touched many with her beautiful smile, soft spoken words, and her positive nature. She particularly adored her big brothers and followed them everywhere from softball fields to the notorious hockey games on the family pond. Throughout her short life, she developed very strong friendships with high school and college friends.
Sarah graduated from Medina High School and went on to achieve her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bowling Green State University. Sarah was an excellent athlete in high school and loved all sports! She especially excelled at lacrosse and tennis, and she served as captain in both sports.
Her other great love was animals. She loved her Golden Retrievers and cats and taught them to do all kinds of interesting tricks.
All that watched Sarah’s battle had a front row seat on how mental illness can torment a person. In one of her last statements, Sarah said that “No one should have to live like this.” She was powerless to stop her mental illness which became severe over time. Ultimately she lost her battle but never gave up trying. We all take comfort knowing Sarah is now at peace.
Sarah is survived by her father, John Harrington; mother, Carol Lehman Harrington; siblings, Robert Harrington (Jessica) and David Harrington (Samantha); nephews, William, Colin and Mack; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Dr. William and Virginia Harrington, and Dr. Harvey and Pollyanna Virginia Lehman.
Sarah’s Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Medina United Methodist Church, 4747 Foote Road, Medina, OH, 44256. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
To keep Sarah’s memory alive, a girl’s Medina High School Lacrosse Scholarship fund is being established. An annual gift will be given to a deserving lacrosse player of the coach’s choosing. Donations may be sent to: Medina City School Foundation (Sarah Harrington Lacrosse Memorial Scholarship), P.O. box 1035, Medina, Ohio, 44258 Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.waitefuneralhome.com