Sarah Suanne Henry, 65 of Bowling Green passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on May 15, 1956 to the late James L. and Esther M. (Patton) Henry. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Ann Reed and Jennifer A. Franz, a brother, James L. Henry, Jr. and a nephew. She is survived by a brother, Michael D. Henry and a sister, Patty Ann Gauthier; 10 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting smithcrates.com. Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore is assisting the family with arrangements.