Sarah Anne Neuendorff (Stonerook), of Pemberville, born into a chilly evening on February 5, 1975, departed the world on a calm afternoon on August 22, 2022. Her life, as so frequently is the case, was a mix of Good and bad. She longed to be a writer but dyslexia and the publishing environment convinced her, after graduating Central Catholic High School, to attend the University of Toledo where she became an Electrical Engineer and spent her life (outside of vacations) in Northwestern Ohio.

Various attempts were made at writing but work, spelling, and children interrupted. Of children she birthed four, Jacob, Amanda who would rather be Elizabeth (therein proving even real children are challenging to name), Nathan, and Sophia.