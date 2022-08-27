Sarah Anne Neuendorff (Stonerook), of Pemberville, born into a chilly evening on February 5, 1975, departed the world on a calm afternoon on August 22, 2022. Her life, as so frequently is the case, was a mix of Good and bad. She longed to be a writer but dyslexia and the publishing environment convinced her, after graduating Central Catholic High School, to attend the University of Toledo where she became an Electrical Engineer and spent her life (outside of vacations) in Northwestern Ohio.
Various attempts were made at writing but work, spelling, and children interrupted. Of children she birthed four, Jacob, Amanda who would rather be Elizabeth (therein proving even real children are challenging to name), Nathan, and Sophia.
With her youngest safely in school, Sarah turned more seriously toward writing but underestimated the time involved to be proficient and the time remaining to her before a protracted battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Imaginary worlds afforded her great pleasure and we can only hope she continues to be amused there, however she regretted not having time to let you visit them.
She was an avid lover of everything to do with the outdoors including camping, hiking, boating, biking, gardening and her fondness of photography was mostly related to the outdoors. Sarah actively supported local activities including the scouting programs and the library. She was also interested in reading, sewing, sewing machines, quilting, baking and Legos.
Sarah has been forced to leave behind almost everyone important to her except grandparents and older relations. She is survived by her husband Ernest F. Stonerook, her four children, her parents David J. Neuendorff and Leslie A. Neuendorff (Honsowetz), brother Jonathan K. Neuendorff, sister-in-law Lisa K. Neuendorff (Winnicki), step son Aaron C. Stonerook, father-in-law Paul W. Stonerook Jr. and brother-in-law Michael P. Stonerook. She was preceded in death by mother -in-law Ruth A. Stonerook (Eichler), grandmother Florence E. Neuendorff (Fought), grandmother Lois L. Honsowetz (Kent), grandfather H. John Neuendorff and grandfather Duane C. Honsowetz.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you please support your favorite charity for pets, children, cancer etc. Or bombard the CDC and Cancer Moonshot to lower the age of basic colon cancer screening, for too many people are diagnosed with a stage 4 cancer younger than 45.