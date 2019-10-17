Sara (nee Baird) - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Sara (nee Baird)

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 17, 2019 8:57 am

Sara (nee Baird) Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

On October 12, 2019, Sara (nee Baird), age 90, of Erial, New Jersey, died. Born in Bowling Green, Ohio, the youngest of three children, to Clarence and Mary Baird. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Daugherty. Survived by children Donald (Karen) Daugherty, Dianna (Robert) MacIntire, Vicki (Keith) Gollihue, Joy (Paul) Geer, and Roger (Donna) Daugherty; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren (plus 2 on the way); 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sara was a member of Christ Community Church in Lindenwold, NJ and was also a former member of the Alliance Church of Elizabethtown in Pennsylvania. She worked at Lancaster Bible College where she was lovingly known as the “Salad Lady” and “Grandma Sara.”

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, October 17, 2019 8:57 am.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]