On October 12, 2019, Sara (nee Baird), age 90, of Erial, New Jersey, died. Born in Bowling Green, Ohio, the youngest of three children, to Clarence and Mary Baird. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Daugherty. Survived by children Donald (Karen) Daugherty, Dianna (Robert) MacIntire, Vicki (Keith) Gollihue, Joy (Paul) Geer, and Roger (Donna) Daugherty; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren (plus 2 on the way); 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sara was a member of Christ Community Church in Lindenwold, NJ and was also a former member of the Alliance Church of Elizabethtown in Pennsylvania. She worked at Lancaster Bible College where she was lovingly known as the “Salad Lady” and “Grandma Sara.”