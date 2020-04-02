Sara Jane Wight passed away March 31, 2020 at Wood Haven Health Care in Bowling Green, Ohio. There will be a family service Saturday, April 4, 2020. Jane was born April 6, 1933 in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was the first daughter of Alex and Frances Wight. She attended school at Webster Township School in Scotch Ridge, Ohio and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1951. She continued her education at Oberlin College, Oberlin, Ohio, where she majored in English, History and Music. She performed in several recitals while at Oberlin and graduated with honors.
Jane spent most of her life on the Wight Farm near Pemberville, Ohio. She was always helping her parents with daily chores and running errands for them. We all knew she didn’t appreciate our advice!
Jane never married, but did enjoy hearing stories about her extended family. A highlight for her was a trip on the train to the state of Washington.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, William Alexander and Frances (Main) Wight and special Uncle Neil M. Wight. She is survived by sisters, Miriam Moore of Morrill, Nebraska, Margaret (Edwin) Venis of Pemberville, Ohio and Elaine (Paul) Finley of Rochester, Washington. Extended family includes: Mike (Lori) Moore and family, Ron Moore and family, Marcia (Mike) Roth and family, Jim (Allison) Moore and sons, Michelle (Steve) Dunkel and family, Jim (Jalynn) Venis, Mark Venis and family, Sally (Ed) Ellis and family, Doug (Tina) Venis and family, Cindy (Bryan) Kennedy and family, Crystal (Jeff) Ducken and family, Laura Finley and son.
Jane will be laid to rest in a private family committal at Webster Township Cemetery. Officiating, will be Rev. Edward Ellis & Rev. Jim Miller. The family will host a public memorial service at a later date. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the: “Dare to Dream Fund” c/o Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
“For this is a journey that we all must take, and each must go alone. It’s all a part of the Master’s Plan. A step on the road to home.”