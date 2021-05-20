Sara E. Sheets age (83) of Luckey passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was born February 3, 1938 in Bowling Green, OH to Francis W. and Virginia D. (Lahman) Starr. On July 28, 1956 She married William C. Sheets in Bowling Green, OH. Sara and William have raised 4 children and celebrated nearly 65 years of marriage together.
In addition to being a babysitter and daycare provider, Sara, was a homemaker, taking care of her husband and her children. She was a woman of faith attending Independent Free-Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing quilts and making blankets for the shut-ins. She especially loved her family and spending time with them.
In addition to her husband William, Sara is survived by her children: Bill (Roxanne) Sheets of Pemberville, Scott (Brenda) Sheets of Pemberville, Raymond (Pinkie) Sheets of FL, and Jenny (David) Lahman of Bowling Green. Grandchildren: Dan (Shannon), Doug (Kendra), Bill (Bobbie), Josh (Barb), Mandi
(Daryl), and Jamie (Doug). Great-grandchildren: Kasidy, Serenity, Valory, Dakota, Madisyn, Morgen, Dylan, Tristan, William and Junuh. Brother: Ramon (Dianna) Starr of Forest, OH, sister: Ramona Johns of Millbury, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William F. Starr. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and hospice staff for her care. A special thank you to family and friends for their help and support.
Following a family service, Sara will be laid to rest at a public graveside service, 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Webster Township Cemetery, Scotch Ridge. Officiating will be Pastor Ross Bennett. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: the Troy Twp. Fire Dept., or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com