Sandra Sue (Shafer) Lewallen, 80, of Cygnet passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1 in the Bridge Hospice Care Center at the Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio. Born in McComb, Ohio July 31, 1940, Sandy, as she was known to family and her many friends, was a 1958 graduate of McComb High School.
She married Thomas R. Lewallen May 17, 1963, and is survived by him and her two children Ted (Kelly) and Lori (Bret) and grandchildren Andrew, Adam, Tegan, and Elizabeth.
Sandy worked at Triplett, for Wood County Social Services, and retired from Bowling Green State University. Her favorite pastimes were quilting, crocheting, gardening, and travel—especially the season-long winter trips to Florida after retirement. She was a longtime member at Mt. Zion United Brethren Church in Wayne, and her interment will be at the church cemetery. Sandy was also a secretary and ardent supporter of the Portage Center Gleaners. Sandy loved gospel and country music. Those who knew Sandy well agree that there was always a song in her heart. In 1998, Tom and Sandy were recipients of the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District’s Farm Beautification Award. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, E. Gale and Naomi (Pauff) Shafer, and her sister, Ruth Ann Fenimore.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 10 at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery with Pastor Chris Boggs officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice. Arrangements have been handled by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Sandy’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org