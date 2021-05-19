Sandra Shaffer, age 82, of Millbury Ohio, moved into the arms of the lord on May 18, after her health failed over the past year. Sandra cherished family above all and was proud of her children, grandchildren and her faith in the lord and her church family.
She had a passion for cooking various dishes and baking cakes and breads always testing new recipes from her large library of cookbooks. Known for her famous Chicken Paprikash, she always loved cooking big dinners for family birthdays and holidays, and her baked goods at the church fundraiser always sold first. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she was one of the last in the neighborhood to take the tree down. She canned from the family garden and fruit trees each summer and passed many of those talents on to her children and grandchildren. She loved the summer trips to northern Canada or the overnight trips to Amish country with the family. Sandra married the love of her life, Stephen Shaffer Jr. In 1957 in Toledo and in later years moving the family to Millbury to build a home where they raised their three sons. Sandra was a seamstress for several Toledo area interior decorators sewing custom draperies in her early years while raising a family.
Sandra was born to David and Virginia in Detroit Michigan on November 11, 1938 and was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, her parents and one brother. She is survived by a brother and sons Stephen (Brenda), David (Lisa), and Brian (Deanna), grandchildren Stephanie, Alyssa, Ryan, Megan and Colin, and great grandsons Wyatt and Beau. The family requests donations made to St. Peters Church of Christ, Millbury, Ohio, or Heartland Hospice of Fremont. Interment will be at Lake Township cemetery with a private family service. Arrangements by Marsh Marsteller Funeral home. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com