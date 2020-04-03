Sandra “Sandy” Jo Piper of Findlay, Ohio died Friday March 27, 2020 at home.
She was born on March 30, 1946 in Marine City, Michigan to Leo and Gertrude (Bossler) Piper.
She is survived by her siblings: Patricia Numgester, Bloomdale; James (Ruby) Piper, Cortland, Ohio; Jonathon (Tracey) Piper, Bradner. She is also survived by 8 nieces/nephews, 12 great nieces/nephews and 1 great great nephew.
Sandy was known to have her feisty moments but she will be remembered as a kind, caring and loving person. She was often known as the family peacemaker. She lived her life by the Beatitudes.
She was a member of St. Michael Archangel church and a 1964 graduate of Elmwood High School.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
She has been buried in the Bloom Chapel Cemetary, Bloomdale.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.