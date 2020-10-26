Sandra Patricia Sawyer, 81, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on October, 24 2020. She was born on March 4, 1939 to the late Ivan and Mary (Lambright) Bateson. She married Lynn A. Sawyer on September 6, 1958 in Risingsun, Ohio and he survives her.
Sandra is also survived by daughter Terri (Matt) Feasel of Perrysburg, Ohio; granddaughters: Lindsay (Derek) Brown; Meredith (Andrew) Stout; Elizabeth (Tony) Engel; great-grandchildren: Grayson & Paige Brown, Zoe Parsons, Madeline & Isabelle Stout, Nolan & Colin Engel. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; sister Rowena; brother David and best friend Ann Busch.
Sandra graduated from Risingsun High School in 1957. She was a former member of Wayne United Methodist Church and North Webster Methodist Church in Indiana. She was also a member of the CCL mothers’ group in Wayne, and was a Girl Scout Leader for many years. Sandra was an avid bowler, baker and loved to make all types of crafts. She was a talented decorator and her homes were beautiful especially during the Holiday Seasons. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her granddaughters and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed!
Memorial contributions in Sandra’s honor may be gifted to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Wood County Humane Society.
Visitation for Sandra will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00am at the funeral home with Grace Brooks officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Graham Cemetery in Wayne, Ohio. Masks are required for all services and social distancing procedures will be followed.
