Sandra Long, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly Bellefontaine passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on November 21, 1945 to the late George Jr. and Mable Wayman.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Fleshman of Bowling Green: son, Kenneth Long of Toledo; grandchildren: Skyler and Mackenzie Fleshman; and brother, Michael (Carol) Wayman.