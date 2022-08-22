Sandra Long, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly Bellefontaine passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on November 21, 1945 to the late George Jr. and Mable Wayman.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Fleshman of Bowling Green: son, Kenneth Long of Toledo; grandchildren: Skyler and Mackenzie Fleshman; and brother, Michael (Carol) Wayman.
Sandra graduated from Logan Hills High School in 1963. She worked at Walmart and as a waitress for a number of years. She was a room mom for her children’s school and would always drive a group of kids to every field trip. She attended The Vineyard Church in Bellefontaine and Day Spring Church in Bowling Green. Sandra enjoyed baking, crocheting, and would hand make the bows for presents.
Contributions in her honor may be gifted to the family.
A memorial gathering for Sandra will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 12:00 noon until the time of her Celebration of Life service at 2:00 in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 and burial will be at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery at 12:00 noon Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Burial will be at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery at 12:00 noon Saturday, August 27, 2022.