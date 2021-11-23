Sandra Lee Pockett, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday November 21, 2021. She was born May 25, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Harry and Caroline (Ginn) Friess. She married her true love, Danny Pockett, on September 17, 1971 and he survives her in Bowling Green.
Sandy worked for over 30 years as a Dispatcher and Supervisor at ODOT. Nothing brought her more joy than the time she spent with her family, whom she loved dearly. In addition, she enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards, doing needle point, watching sci-fi movies and listening to country music.
Along with her husband of 50 years, Danny, Sandy is survived by her daughters Dawn (Joseph) Ritzu of Liberty Twp, Ohio and Stacy (Jon) Strausbaugh of Maumee, Ohio and her grandchildren Nicole, Adam, Benjamin, Owen, and Ethan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Patricia Weigel.
Sandy’s funeral service will be held Monday November 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Interment will follow at Fish Cemetery in Pemberville, Ohio. Visitation will be held Monday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Facial coverings are recommended.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
