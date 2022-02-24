Sandra Faye Wheeler Baney Clark Bloom, 62, of Fostoria, passed away at 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. She was born on July 16, 1959, in Bowling Green to the late Edward and Lela Ruth (McMasters) Wheeler.
Sandy is survived by her daughters: Tammy (Jeff) Jones of Fostoria and Christina Clark of Napoleon; son, Michael Clark of Fostoria; siblings: Florence (Bill) Okuly of Rudolph, Michael (Pat) Wheeler and Sally (James) Ulicny of Rising Sun; grandchildren: Jeffrey and Shiann Jones; step-grandchildren: Catherin, Calvin, Orrin and Tessa Paschal; great-grandson, Bentlee; and 2 step-great grandchildren, and 1 on the way.
Sandy retired from the Cookie Factory in McComb. She enjoyed collecting owls and lighthouses. Sandy was very thankful for Jeff taking care of her and all he did.
A private family graveside service will be held in Wingston Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio and/or ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.