Sandra Ann McGiffin, 58, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away November 20, 2021. She was born on January 26, 1963 to late Dwayne and Janice (Kramer) Fahle. She is survived by her children: Adam (Heather) McGiffin; Abbi McGiffin (John Warner); and Alan McGiffin; grandchildren: Chloe, Bailey, Adalynn, and Haley; and sister Cynthia Doremus. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Deborah Lucas. She graduated from Bowling Green High School class of 1981. She was the store manager at Family Dollar for several years and then ran the Circle K on Wooster Street. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting, and playing cards / games. She also enjoyed taking mini vacations to a number of places. Above all she loved being a grandmother and would spend as much time she could with her grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be gifted to the family. Visitation for Sandra will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 11:00 am until the time of her funeral at 1:00 pm at Village View Church of Christ 801 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
