Sandra Ann Dobbins, 62, of Maumee, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday December 1, 2021. She was born June 22, 1959 in Defiance, Ohio to Richard and Beverly (Cereghin) Brown. She married Steve Dobbins on July 6, 1979 and he survives in Maumee.
She was a 1977 graduate of Defiance High School where she was an accomplished majorette. Sandy worked as an insurance agent for Hylant for over 20 years and cherished the relationships and friendships she built over the years. She was a member of the Insurance Women of Toledo and also a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green.
Sandy whole-heartedly immersed herself into everything she did and into everyone she encountered. She was very involved in the many activities going on in her Waterside community and she loved getting together with friends. She adored her family and devoted herself to being the best wife, mom and grandma anyone could ever ask for. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Along with her husband of 42 years, Steve, Sandy is survived by her son Matthew Dobbins of Jenkinsburg, Georgia and Melissa (Mike) Snyder of Haskins, Ohio, father Richard Brown, grandsons Casey and Corey Snyder and brother Tim Brown of Defiance, Ohio.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday December 8, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday December 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Ebeid Hospice, 5340 Harroun Rd. Sylvania, Ohio 43560 or Bowling Green Youth Baseball at Carter Park, PO Box 208 Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
